Assam Police team reaches Singapore to probe Zubeen Garg’s death

In a quest to unravel the shadows surrounding the mysterious death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, two senior Assam Police officials touched down in Singapore on Monday, 20 October, embarking on a mission that blends determination with the pursuit of justice.

The famed vocalist, whose melodious voice had long captured hearts across the Northeast and beyond, had breathed his last under enigmatic circumstances on 19 September while swimming during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation for the 4th North East India Festival.

Leading the investigation is CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, heading the specially constituted SIT, accompanied by Titabor co-district SP Tarun Goel, a key member of the nine-member team tasked with probing the intricate web of events surrounding Garg’s untimely demise.