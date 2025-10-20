Assam Police team reaches Singapore to probe Zubeen Garg’s death
In a quest to unravel the shadows surrounding the mysterious death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, two senior Assam Police officials touched down in Singapore on Monday, 20 October, embarking on a mission that blends determination with the pursuit of justice.
The famed vocalist, whose melodious voice had long captured hearts across the Northeast and beyond, had breathed his last under enigmatic circumstances on 19 September while swimming during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation for the 4th North East India Festival.
Leading the investigation is CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, heading the specially constituted SIT, accompanied by Titabor co-district SP Tarun Goel, a key member of the nine-member team tasked with probing the intricate web of events surrounding Garg’s untimely demise.
Both officials arrived on a direct flight from Guwahati, ready to immerse themselves in the delicate work of linking facts with the scene of the tragedy.
A source revealed that the Assam Police team will visit the “place of occurrence where Garg had breathed his last”, a step deemed crucial in connecting the sequence of events with the final moments of the singer’s life. In addition to on-site examinations, the officials will engage with their Singaporean counterparts, forging a collaborative path to piece together the truths hidden within this perplexing case.
This probe follows the lodging of more than 60 FIRs across Assam, reflecting both the public’s concern and the gravity of the situation.
As the investigation unfolds, the SIT’s meticulous efforts seek to shed light on the untimely passing of an artist whose songs had long resonated with generations, ensuring that the voice of justice rises to honor the memory of Zubeen Garg.
