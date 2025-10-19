Zubeen Garg death: Assam still mourns a month later, as probe continues
Assam continues to mourn the loss of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, a month after his tragic death on 19 September while swimming in Singapore. The people of Assam, along with Garg’s family, remain deeply affected and eager to uncover the truth about his final moments.
His wife, Garima, expressed confidence in the ongoing investigations, stating, "We have faith in the investigation. Whom do we trust if not our own legal system? Zubeen was a straight-forward person and we want straight-forward investigation."
She also remarked on the deep attachment Garg had to his studio, where Vedic rituals were recently performed to mark that a month has elapsed since his passing.
Hundreds gathered early this morning at Garg’s cremation site in Sonapur, near Guwahati, to pay their respects to the beloved singer-composer.
Many visited his residence in Kahilipara and his studio on Zoo Road to join the family in remembering the artist's legacy. Hindu rituals were performed by Garg's father, wife, sister and other family members as part of the mourning rites.
The state Congress office too hosted a prayer meeting in his memory today, with Rahul Gandhi and state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi also present at a solemn gathering yesterday.
A 10-member SIT (special investigation team) from Assam police’s CID is probing Garg’s death. So far, seven persons have been arrested in connection with the case.
The Assam SIT is coordinating with the Singapore Police, who are conducting their own investigation as well. The SIT officers are scheduled to visit Singapore to continue the probe alongside their counterparts. Although the investigations may take up to three months or more, preliminary findings from Singapore authorities have already ruled out foul play — contrary to what has been suggested by a fellow musician detained by the local police here.
Meanwhile, Italian opera singer Gioconda Vessichelli, who had collaborated with Garg on an unreleased film, also visited Guwahati to pay tribute to the late artist.
She recalled, "Zubeen-da used to say that (his wife Garima) is his tigress, who stood by him in good and bad times. And he was right." Vessichelli also praised the warmth and love within Garg’s family.
On the topic of suspicions shrouding the circumstances of his death, her rather cryptic remark was, "I already feel the gods have done justice to Zubeen Garg."
Fans continue to visit the cremation site in large numbers, arriving in private cars and buses. They bring offerings such as gamosas with lyrics of his songs written on them, photographs, and other memorabilia.
Devotees light earthen lamps and incense sticks while performing Naam (Vaishnavite prayer songs) in remembrance of Garg. Slogans like 'Joi Zubeen' and 'Justice for Zubeen' resonated throughout the day, reflecting the public's affection and ongoing demand for answers in the case.
The state government has committed to a thorough inquiry to ensure justice for the late singer while urging people to maintain peace during the investigation.
Meanwhile, speculation and unverified information about the singer's demise continue to circulate, but the authorities emphasise the importance of trusting the legal process and respecting the family’s grief.
