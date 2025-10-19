Zubeen Garg death: Assam still mourns a month later, as probe continues

Assam continues to mourn the loss of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, a month after his tragic death on 19 September while swimming in Singapore. The people of Assam, along with Garg’s family, remain deeply affected and eager to uncover the truth about his final moments.

His wife, Garima, expressed confidence in the ongoing investigations, stating, "We have faith in the investigation. Whom do we trust if not our own legal system? Zubeen was a straight-forward person and we want straight-forward investigation."

She also remarked on the deep attachment Garg had to his studio, where Vedic rituals were recently performed to mark that a month has elapsed since his passing.

Hundreds gathered early this morning at Garg’s cremation site in Sonapur, near Guwahati, to pay their respects to the beloved singer-composer.

Many visited his residence in Kahilipara and his studio on Zoo Road to join the family in remembering the artist's legacy. Hindu rituals were performed by Garg's father, wife, sister and other family members as part of the mourning rites.

The state Congress office too hosted a prayer meeting in his memory today, with Rahul Gandhi and state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi also present at a solemn gathering yesterday.