Singapore police say probe into Zubeen Garg’s death may take over 3 months
Police vow a thorough probe and urge public to avoid speculation or spreading false information
In a fresh update on the death of acclaimed Indian singer and composer Zubeen Garg, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday, 17 October, said that investigations into the case may take up to another three months before the findings are submitted to the State Coroner for further legal proceedings.
Garg, 52, a beloved cultural icon from Assam, drowned while swimming off St. John’s Island in Singapore on 19 September. The singer was visiting the city-state as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival, scheduled for 20–21 September, when the tragedy occurred.
In its official statement, the SPF clarified that upon completion of the probe, the findings will be forwarded to the State Coroner, who will decide whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI) — a judicial fact-finding process to establish the cause and circumstances of death. The results of the inquiry, once concluded, will be made public.
The SPF said it had already shared Zubeen Garg’s autopsy report and preliminary findings with the high commission of India on 1 October, following a formal request. The police stressed their commitment to a “thorough and professional investigation,” urging the public to remain patient and to refrain from circulating speculative or false information about the case.
“We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” the statement read.
Preliminary findings have so far ruled out foul play, according to the SPF, which also acknowledged the presence of “speculation and misinformation circulating online” regarding the circumstances of Garg’s death.
Back in India, the investigation has also taken a legal turn. The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has so far arrested seven persons in connection with the case since 1 October, all of whom are currently in judicial custody.
Zubeen Garg’s untimely death has sent shockwaves across India’s cultural landscape, particularly in Assam, where he was cherished not just as a musician but as a symbol of regional pride and artistic excellence.
With PTI inputs
