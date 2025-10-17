Singapore police say probe into Zubeen Garg’s death may take over 3 months

In a fresh update on the death of acclaimed Indian singer and composer Zubeen Garg, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday, 17 October, said that investigations into the case may take up to another three months before the findings are submitted to the State Coroner for further legal proceedings.

Garg, 52, a beloved cultural icon from Assam, drowned while swimming off St. John’s Island in Singapore on 19 September. The singer was visiting the city-state as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival, scheduled for 20–21 September, when the tragedy occurred.

In its official statement, the SPF clarified that upon completion of the probe, the findings will be forwarded to the State Coroner, who will decide whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI) — a judicial fact-finding process to establish the cause and circumstances of death. The results of the inquiry, once concluded, will be made public.