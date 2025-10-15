Lathi charge by Assam Police as mob attacks convoy transporting accused in Zubeen Garg death case

Assam Police on Wednesday used a baton charge to disperse an agitated mob that threw stones at vehicles transporting five accused arrested in the aftermath of the suspicious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, as they were being taken to Baksa Central Jail.

A few people, including a policewoman, sustained injuries while glass panes of several vehicles were shattered, a senior officer stated. Some journalists covering the protest were also struck by stones.

A large crowd had assembled outside the prison in the Mussalpur area. When the convoy carrying the accused for their judicial custody arrived, the crowd began pelting stones, the officer said. Some protesters even demanded that the accused be handed over to the public to ensure "justice for Zubeen".

Though the convoy managed to enter the jail compound, protesters clashed with police officers stationed at the gate, attempting to breach the barricade, the official added. Despite repeated requests by the police to disperse, the mob pushed forward, prompting officers to use a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.