Will live only as human: Brahmin youth tears sacred thread at Zubeen Garg cremation site

In a rare gesture at late iconic vocalist Zubeen Garg’s cremation site in Assam, a youth publicly tore off his sacred thread (lagun in Assamese), traditionally worn by Brahmins, and declared he would live only as a human, rejecting caste and religion.

Sun Bhagawati, a youth in his early thirties, asserted that he was only following the ideals of his idol Garg and appealed to people to live only as humans by breaking the boundaries of caste-religion.

"By birth, my caste is Brahmin. But I have no caste, no religion. We must live as humans. Here I break it," Bhagawati told reporters, pulling out the thread from beneath his clothes and tearing it in front of the cameras.

"Jai Zubeen da (elder brother). I will never wear it again. People should live as humans only, not as Hindu-Muslims. Here I throw it in the dustbin," Bhagawati said, while throwing away the symbol of Brahmanism. "I appeal to all people to live as humans and leave aside caste-religion."

Garg had proclaimed that he had no religion-caste and he was just a human. The singer, born as Jibon Borthakur into a Brahmin family, had on several occasions said he had once torn off his lagun to use it as a rope to fix a mosquito net.

Asked why he took the drastic step, Bhagawti said: "In the last few years, I have been seeing only Hindu-Muslim talk on social media. Within Hindu religion also, there are so many castes. If you are a Shudra, I cannot eat from your hand. I don't want to talk about those thousands of rules and regulations."