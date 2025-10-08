Police arrest Zubeen Garg’s cousin — an Assam Police DSP!

Zubeen Garg’s cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg was arrested on 8 October, Wednesday, in connection with the singer's death in Singapore in September, a senior officer said.

Sandipan Garg was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

This is the fifth arrest in the case. Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members — Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta — were apprehended.

“We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities,” said CID special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta.

Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in Singapore. The police officer was interrogated several times in the last few days over the circumstances of Zubeen’s death.

The four individuals previously arrested are now in police custody.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on 19 September while swimming in the sea. He had travelled to the Southeast Asian country to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta.