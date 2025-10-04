Assam: A people’s icon, a rebel and a cultural unifier

When alive, the popular singer treated politicians with disdain. In death, the politicians are falling over each other to claim him and his music. The news of singer-composer Zubeen Garg’s death by drowning in Singapore on 19 September came as a shock to his fans, numbering millions, back in Assam.

He was in Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival and decided to go for a swim at the idyllic Lazarus Island, despite being under medical advice to avoid strenuous activity. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said Zubeen suffered a seizure during a second swim.

His mortal remains arrived in Guwahati on 21 September, where an estimated 1.5 million people gathered over three days — halting life in Assam and entering the Limca Book of Records as the world’s fourth-largest public gathering.

Prayers poured in from Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Indian metros. Durga Puja festivities were muted. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rushed back from a campaign for the Bodoland Territorial Council elections to oversee the funeral arrangements.

As the dust settles, it is important to understand what made a 52-year-old regional language singer and composer command mass adoration and bring 1.5 million people across geographic, social, political, religious and economic divides — men, women, children, with tears in their eyes, wailing, singing his songs — on the same page. Was it because Zubeen stood as a unifier pushing back against a divisive narrative?