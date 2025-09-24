Assam Opposition demands CBI probe into Zubeen Garg death

The sudden death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore last week has triggered mounting calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, with Opposition parties, civil society, and even a public interest litigation (PIL) at Gauhati High Court pressing for an independent, court-monitored inquiry.

On Wednesday, Congress MLA and leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu demanding that the case be handed over to the CBI under the supervision of a Gauhati High Court judge.

“I am writing to express my serious concerns about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore… and to emphasise the urgent need for additional investigative support due to jurisdictional constraints and substantial evidence suggesting a conspiracy,” Saikia said in his letter.

While acknowledging that the Assam government has initiated a CID probe and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the senior Congress leader argued that the state police cannot adequately handle a case that occurred outside India’s jurisdiction.

Saikia claimed that Garg confided in close associates before leaving for Singapore that he was travelling under pressure, not by choice. He alleged that the singer was directed to travel with limited company, deviating from his usual routine, thereby reducing protective oversight and witness presence.

“He (Garg) was specifically instructed to travel to Singapore with limited companion (sic), breaking his usual travel pattern. This ensured minimal witness presence during the fatal incident, reduced protective oversight from his usual support team, strategic isolation from potential safety advocates, and limited accountability for the organisers,” Saikia stated.