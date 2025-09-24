Assam Opposition demands CBI probe into Zubeen Garg death
Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia writes to President, asks for case to be handed over to CBI under supervision of Gauhati HC judge
The sudden death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore last week has triggered mounting calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, with Opposition parties, civil society, and even a public interest litigation (PIL) at Gauhati High Court pressing for an independent, court-monitored inquiry.
On Wednesday, Congress MLA and leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu demanding that the case be handed over to the CBI under the supervision of a Gauhati High Court judge.
“I am writing to express my serious concerns about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore… and to emphasise the urgent need for additional investigative support due to jurisdictional constraints and substantial evidence suggesting a conspiracy,” Saikia said in his letter.
While acknowledging that the Assam government has initiated a CID probe and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the senior Congress leader argued that the state police cannot adequately handle a case that occurred outside India’s jurisdiction.
Saikia claimed that Garg confided in close associates before leaving for Singapore that he was travelling under pressure, not by choice. He alleged that the singer was directed to travel with limited company, deviating from his usual routine, thereby reducing protective oversight and witness presence.
“He (Garg) was specifically instructed to travel to Singapore with limited companion (sic), breaking his usual travel pattern. This ensured minimal witness presence during the fatal incident, reduced protective oversight from his usual support team, strategic isolation from potential safety advocates, and limited accountability for the organisers,” Saikia stated.
The Opposition leader also questioned the conduct of Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, pointing to contradictory statements that, in his view, suggested “deliberate deception or criminal negligence”.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Assam government barred Mahanta from organising any events in the state. Mahanta is the younger brother of former director-general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, now chief information commissioner, and of Nani Gopal Mahanta, former education advisor to the chief minister and current vice-chancellor of Gauhati University.
The government’s move underscores the sensitivity surrounding the case, which has sparked public outcry and political debate across Assam.
The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal (RD) have also called for a CBI-led investigation. AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi argued that only a central agency has the authority and reach to probe incidents that take place abroad.
“Garg died on foreign soil. The CID of a state government has limited scope to probe such a case. The only agency which can go to a foreign soil is the CBI. We demand the Assam government to hand over the case to the CBI,” Gogoi said at a press conference.
Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed at Gauhati High Court seeking a court-monitored inquiry, citing public concerns and the potential limitations of a state-led investigation.
Garg (52) was more than just a singer and composer; he was widely regarded as a fearless public voice who often challenged entrenched political and social structures. He drowned on 19 September while swimming in the sea off Singapore, where he had gone to perform at the Northeast India Festival.
His body was flown back to Guwahati and cremated with full state honours on Tuesday, drawing massive crowds of mourners.
For many in Assam, Garg’s death represents more than personal grief. Saikia said it could also signify the “systematic elimination of a fearless voice”. He argued that the case’s “systematic nature, involving death on foreign soil, the exploitation of a medical vulnerability and potential political targeting” requires the “highest level of investigative oversight”.
The state CID continues to lead the official probe, but with mounting demands for a CBI investigation under judicial supervision, pressure is building on both the state and central governments.
Saikia concluded his appeal by urging the President to appoint a Gauhati High Court judge to oversee CBI involvement. “The combination of evidence necessitates the highest level of investigative support under judicial guidance… so that the complete truth behind the demise of this revolutionary voice is revealed,” he said.
As the clamour for justice grows, the death of Zubeen Garg has become both a test of India’s investigative institutions and a rallying point for Assamese identity, with millions demanding answers beyond official statements.
With PTI inputs
Published: 24 Sep 2025, 7:25 PM