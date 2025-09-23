Second autopsy and state honours mark farewell to singer Zubeen Garg
The second forensic examination followed the initial autopsy performed by Singapore authorities
Assam bid an emotional farewell to music icon Zubeen Garg on Monday, 22 September, after a second post-mortem was carried out at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of the day, amid widespread public calls for clarity over his death in Singapore.
The autopsy, assisted by doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati and conducted with the consent of Garg’s family, began at 3 am about four hours ahead of its scheduled time of 7.30 am, reflecting the unprecedented public interest and mounting concerns.
The second forensic examination followed the initial autopsy performed by Singapore authorities, who had certified drowning as the cause of death. However, multiple police complaints filed in Assam alleging foul play and lapses by festival organisers prompted the state to approve a fresh examination despite an earlier death certificate.
Following the procedure, Garg’s mortal remains were taken to Sarusajai Stadium for a final public homage before a grand funeral procession made its way to Kamarkuchi near Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati. His last rites were performed with full state honours, including a 21-gun salute by Assam Police.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju represented the Central government, while chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined thousands of grieving fans and dignitaries at the ceremony. Educational institutions across Assam remained closed as a mark of respect.
The Assam chief minister acknowledged that he personally did not favour a second post-mortem but said the state government agreed to the procedure to honour public sentiment and ensure transparency.
The CID has meanwhile opened investigations based on complaints against festival organiser Shyam Kanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma.
Garg, 52, died on September 19 while swimming in Singapore, where he had travelled for the Northeast India Festival. His body was flown back to Guwahati on 22 September, drawing lakhs of fans to Jalukbari for a night-long vigil.
In a poignant gesture, his family ensured that his four pet dogs, Iko, Diya, Rambo and Maya were present at the cremation.
The extraordinary public outpouring and the government’s decision to conduct a second autopsy underscored the deep affection for the beloved Assamese singer and a collective demand for answers surrounding his untimely death.
With PTI inputs
