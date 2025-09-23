Second autopsy and state honours mark farewell to singer Zubeen Garg

Assam bid an emotional farewell to music icon Zubeen Garg on Monday, 22 September, after a second post-mortem was carried out at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours of the day, amid widespread public calls for clarity over his death in Singapore.

The autopsy, assisted by doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati and conducted with the consent of Garg’s family, began at 3 am about four hours ahead of its scheduled time of 7.30 am, reflecting the unprecedented public interest and mounting concerns.

The second forensic examination followed the initial autopsy performed by Singapore authorities, who had certified drowning as the cause of death. However, multiple police complaints filed in Assam alleging foul play and lapses by festival organisers prompted the state to approve a fresh examination despite an earlier death certificate.

Following the procedure, Garg’s mortal remains were taken to Sarusajai Stadium for a final public homage before a grand funeral procession made its way to Kamarkuchi near Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati. His last rites were performed with full state honours, including a 21-gun salute by Assam Police.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju represented the Central government, while chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined thousands of grieving fans and dignitaries at the ceremony. Educational institutions across Assam remained closed as a mark of respect.