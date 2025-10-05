The heat is on: The impact of the Zubeen Garg death probe on Assam politics

Like most high-profile investigations in India, the probe into iconic singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death has all the possibility of getting entangled into a legal, political and administrative quagmire. Such a situation, while delaying justice, will also provide reprieve to Garg’s alleged murderers, if any.

As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s CID intensified its investigation into the death of singer and Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore on 19 September, it arrested musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta on 2 October. "We have found some evidence against them. So, to enquire further, their arrest was necessary," an officer said.

The arrest of the duo followed that of the organiser of the North-East India Festival in Singapore, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma on 1 October.

But the remand note for Goswami, leaked on 3 October, has added a new dimension to the case. The note (accessed by National Herald) is a statement of Goswami, recorded U/S 175 BNSS, where he said it was Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma who conspired to murder the singer by making him drink alcohol laced with poison. The duo then went about passing off the murder as an accident, he alleges.

Goswami revealed that “prior to the death of Zubeen Garg, a conspiracy was formulated to portray his death as accidental. He stated that Shri Siddharth Sharma, who stayed with him in Room No. 3010 at Pan Pacific Hotel, Singapore, had displayed suspicious conduct”.