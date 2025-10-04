Zubeen Garg was poisoned in Singapore, claims arrested bandmate

In a dramatic development surrounding the death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, his bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned while in Singapore — an accusation now forming part of the official police documents.

According to the 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' or remand note accessed by PTI, Goswami claimed that Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and NorthEast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta were responsible for the poisoning.

Both men, along with two band members — Goswami himself and Amritprabha Mahanta, have been arrested in the case and remanded to police custody for 14 days.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea during his visit to Singapore for the 4th NorthEast India Festival, organised by Mahanta and his company. His sudden demise has sparked widespread speculation and led to the formation of a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the CID. The Assam government has also appointed a one-man judicial commission to probe the incident.

The remand note, signed by SIT member and Senior Superintendent of Police Rosie Kalita, includes several explosive claims by Goswami. It states:

"During the critical moments when Shri Zubeen Garg was gasping for breath, almost drowning, Siddharth Sharma was heard shouting 'Jabo de, jabo de' (let him go, let him go). The witness emphasised that Zubeen Garg was an expert swimmer... and therefore, could not have died due to drowning."

Goswami further alleged that Sharma and Mahanta had intentionally chosen a foreign location to execute their plan and attempted to portray Garg’s death as an accident. He also claimed Sharma instructed him not to share video footage from the yacht where the incident occurred.

The CID has confirmed the authenticity of the remand note.