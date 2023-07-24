Assam Rifles files sedition case against Manipur civil society body

The Assam Rifles has registered a sedition and defamation case against the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society body of the state's Meitei community, officials said on Monday.

The Assam Rifles lodged an FIR in the Churachandpur police station, after the COCOMI allegedly asked people "not to surrender weapons" for their safety and security.

According to the officials in Imphal, the FIR was filed recently under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to sedition; Section 153 A IPC, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language.