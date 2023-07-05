Manipur: Mob tries to loot weapons from security c 1 killed, Assam Rifles jawan shot at

A mob allegedly tried to loot weapons from a camp of the Indian Reserved Battalion (IRB) in Manipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday, July 4, leading to a clash with the security forces in which a 27-year-old man was killed and an Assam Rifles jawan shot at, officials said.

The mob tried to storm the camp of 3rd IRB battalion in the Khangabok area to loot arms and ammunition, they said.

Soon, a clash with the forces broke out. The forces tried to bring the situation under control and used teargas shells and rubber bullets at first. But as the armed mob opened fire, the forces shot back, officials said.