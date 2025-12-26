Assam Rifles seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 crore in Manipur’s Jiribam
Joint operations also lead to arrest of militant cadre and recovery of arms as security forces continue intensified searches amid prolonged ethnic unrest
The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Manipur Police, have seized a large consignment of banned Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 40 crore from Jiribam district, the paramilitary force said on Friday.
The seizure was made during a joint operation carried out on December 24, in which 1.6 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered and one person was apprehended. The contraband and the arrested individual were subsequently handed over to the Jiribam police for further investigation.
Yaba, often referred to as “crazy medicine” in Thailand, is a highly addictive synthetic drug composed of methamphetamine and caffeine. It acts as a powerful stimulant of the central nervous system and poses serious health risks.
In a separate operation, security forces arrested two persons in Imphal West district, including an active member of a banned militant outfit, and recovered ammunition and explosives, police said.
According to a senior police officer, a 44-year-old cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was arrested from a rented house in the Keishampat Leimajam Leikai area on Thursday. An associate, from whose possession ammunition and explosives were recovered, was also taken into custody from his residence.
Search and combing operations have been ongoing across Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in the State in May 2023. The clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups have so far claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands of people.
The Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur on 13 February following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The State Assembly, whose term runs until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.
With agency inputs
