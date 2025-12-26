Assam Rifles seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 crore in Manipur’s Jiribam

The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Manipur Police, have seized a large consignment of banned Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 40 crore from Jiribam district, the paramilitary force said on Friday.

The seizure was made during a joint operation carried out on December 24, in which 1.6 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered and one person was apprehended. The contraband and the arrested individual were subsequently handed over to the Jiribam police for further investigation.

Yaba, often referred to as “crazy medicine” in Thailand, is a highly addictive synthetic drug composed of methamphetamine and caffeine. It acts as a powerful stimulant of the central nervous system and poses serious health risks.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested two persons in Imphal West district, including an active member of a banned militant outfit, and recovered ammunition and explosives, police said.