Assam Rifles soldier injured in militant firing along India-Myanmar border
Suspected NSCN-K-YA militants open fire during fencing work in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district
An Assam Rifles personnel was injured after suspected militants opened fire during border fencing work along the India-Myanmar frontier in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, officials said.
The incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Thursday near the strategically significant Pangsau Pass, when suspected members of NSCN-K-YA fired from the Myanmar side at security personnel engaged in construction activity.
Officials said the militants began firing in opposition to the fencing work, prompting troops to retaliate. The exchange of fire continued briefly before the attackers fled the area.
One Assam Rifles personnel sustained injuries during the incident and has since been reported to be out of danger.
Following the attack, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched search operations to trace those involved. Authorities said efforts are under way to secure the region and prevent further incidents.
The India-Myanmar border, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring states, has witnessed sporadic militant activity, often linked to insurgent groups operating across the porous frontier.
With PTI inputs
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