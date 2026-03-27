Assam Rifles soldier injured in militant firing along India-Myanmar border

An Assam Rifles personnel was injured after suspected militants opened fire during border fencing work along the India-Myanmar frontier in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Thursday near the strategically significant Pangsau Pass, when suspected members of NSCN-K-YA fired from the Myanmar side at security personnel engaged in construction activity.

Officials said the militants began firing in opposition to the fencing work, prompting troops to retaliate. The exchange of fire continued briefly before the attackers fled the area.