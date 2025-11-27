Assam schools in rural and ‘char’ areas struggle with vacancies, basic facilities

The assembly was also informed of a severe shortage of teachers in these schools. A total of 27,936 teaching posts remain vacant across all government schools in ‘char’ and rural areas:

Middle English (ME) schools: 12,382 posts vacant

Lower Primary (LP) schools: 8,251 posts vacant

Upper Primary (UP) schools: 7,303 posts vacant

Recruitment is underway to fill some of these gaps. For instance, the 4,500 LP posts in general areas are in the process of document verification, and the Secondary Education Directorate has completed recruitment exercises to appoint 9,717 teachers across the state.

The data highlights the pressing challenges faced by schools in Assam’s remote areas, where inadequate infrastructure and teacher shortages threaten the quality of education for thousands of students.

With PTI inputs