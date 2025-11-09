MP school gets steel plates after children seen eating on newspapers

In the dusty heartland of Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, a small government primary school in Hullapur has suddenly found itself at the centre of a national storm — and a hurried redemption.

Just a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a disturbing video showing children eating their mid-day meal off crumpled newspapers, the same school has now been fitted with stainless steel plates, its premises swept clean, and its embarrassed officials scrambling to restore dignity to its youngest pupils.

The earlier video — which went viral on social media — had drawn widespread outrage, exposing a grim reality behind the government’s tall claims of “vikas”. Rahul Gandhi’s post, brimming with anguish, accused the ruling BJP of presiding over a system where the future of India’s children was “not even granted a plate of dignity.”

“These are the same innocent children on whose dreams the future of the country rests,” he wrote, adding that the prime minister and the chief minister should feel “ashamed” of nurturing the nation’s future “in such a pitiable state.”