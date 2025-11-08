Rahul Gandhi criticises PM, CM over poor mid-day meals in MP

In his post, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating an illusion of “development,” arguing that the party’s real formula for staying in power lies in the “vyavastha” (system) rather than genuine progress.

“I am heading to Madhya Pradesh today. And ever since I saw this news that children there are being served mid-day meals on newspapers, my heart is broken,” Gandhi wrote in Hindi. “These are the same innocent children on whose dreams the future of the country rests, and they are not even getting a plate of dignity.”

Rahul Gandhi further criticised the BJP government for its two decades in power, alleging that they have “even stolen the plates of children” and warned that such leaders should feel a deep sense of shame for failing to safeguard the dignity and well-being of the nation’s children.

With PTI inputs