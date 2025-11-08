Rahul Gandhi criticises PM, CM over poor mid-day meals in MP
Congress leader shares a shocking video showing school children in Madhya Pradesh eating their mid-day meals on newspapers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 8 November, shared a shocking video on X showing school children in Madhya Pradesh eating their mid-day meals on newspapers, expressing deep anguish over the state of the country’s youngest citizens.
“The chief minister (Mohan Yadav) and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) should be ashamed for nurturing the future of the country in such a pitiable condition,” Rahul Gandhi wrote, highlighting the indignity faced by children who form the backbone of India’s tomorrow.
In his post, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating an illusion of “development,” arguing that the party’s real formula for staying in power lies in the “vyavastha” (system) rather than genuine progress.
“I am heading to Madhya Pradesh today. And ever since I saw this news that children there are being served mid-day meals on newspapers, my heart is broken,” Gandhi wrote in Hindi. “These are the same innocent children on whose dreams the future of the country rests, and they are not even getting a plate of dignity.”
Rahul Gandhi further criticised the BJP government for its two decades in power, alleging that they have “even stolen the plates of children” and warned that such leaders should feel a deep sense of shame for failing to safeguard the dignity and well-being of the nation’s children.
With PTI inputs
