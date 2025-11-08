Modi's true game will only be revealed after elections: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday aimed a pointed barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral rhetoric during the ongoing Bihar election campaign, highlighting what he described as the gap between grandiose claims and political reality.

“Modi has a habit of making big claims,” Kharge said in a video posted on X by the Congress, recalling the prime minister’s promise of ‘400 paar’ (400-plus seats) during the Lok Sabha elections — a target he touted with confidence yet could not achieve on his own strength.

“The true measure of Modi’s ‘game’ will only be revealed after the elections,” Kharge added, taking aim at the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) apparent indecision over the chief ministerial candidate in Bihar. He noted that the NDA has yet to announce outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as its CM face, effectively sidelining a key ally.