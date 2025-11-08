Modi's true game will only be revealed after elections: Kharge
Congress president highlights what he describes as gap between grandiose claims and political reality
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday aimed a pointed barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral rhetoric during the ongoing Bihar election campaign, highlighting what he described as the gap between grandiose claims and political reality.
“Modi has a habit of making big claims,” Kharge said in a video posted on X by the Congress, recalling the prime minister’s promise of ‘400 paar’ (400-plus seats) during the Lok Sabha elections — a target he touted with confidence yet could not achieve on his own strength.
“The true measure of Modi’s ‘game’ will only be revealed after the elections,” Kharge added, taking aim at the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) apparent indecision over the chief ministerial candidate in Bihar. He noted that the NDA has yet to announce outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as its CM face, effectively sidelining a key ally.
Also Read: Is Bihar ready to usher in change?
Kharge’s criticism extended beyond strategy to what he framed as attempts to intimidate the Opposition. “If Narendra Modi talks about holding a gun to the temple (kanpatti pe katta), then did Trump achieve his objectives by holding a gun to his temple?” he asked, in a reference to US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he got India to suspend Operation Sindoor by threatening Modi with trade penalties. “As for scaring the Congress, no one can scare us — not even Modi.”
Reaffirming the party’s commitment to democratic processes, Kharge concluded, “We are a people of the alliance, fighting strongly, and in a democracy, everything is ultimately decided by the people.”
With Bihar Assembly elections ongoing, and several crucial state elections approaching, Kharge’s remarks signal a combative stance by the Congress, positioning the party as steadfast against what it perceives as overblown claims and authoritarian posturing by the NDA.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines