Is Bihar ready to usher in change?

When you read this piece, Bihar will be half-way into its two-phase state assembly election. At the time of going to press, on the eve of Phase 1, only the reckless would wager on the likely results, one way or the other.

Nonetheless, most pundits whose arguments sound internally consistent were expecting a tight race. The fact that most of them do not see a wave despite the depressing state of Bihar may seem counter-intuitive at a surface level — after all, if things are so bad (more on that presently), shouldn’t the desire for change be overwhelming? You’d think so.

But we have to remember that Bihar is also riven along caste lines, which critically determines how people vote in this state. It is so pathetically backward that election-time blandishments (read: cash transfers) can practically neutralise anti-incumbency. And when the referee itself — you know who — is partisan, then all bets have to be off.

State of the State

If it weren’t for these imponderables, and the election was about the state of the state or the performance of the incumbent government and its current leadership, Bihar should be at a point of desperation.

Here’s why:

Economy