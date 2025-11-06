Bihar polls: Stray violence, irregularities mark first phase

Amid stray incidents of violence and reports of voter intimidation, Bihar’s first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday witnessed 60.18 per cent voter turnout by 5.00 pm, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Over 3.75 crore voters were eligible across 121 Assembly segments spread over 18 districts, with Begusarai recording the highest turnout at 67.32 per cent, followed by Samastipur (66.65 per cent) and Madhepura (65.74 per cent).

While polling was largely peaceful in most areas, the day was punctuated by tension and accusations from both sides. Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha’s convoy was attacked in Lakhisarai, with slippers hurled at his vehicle — an incident that the BJP called evidence of Opposition “lawlessness”.

However, Bihar Police ADG (HQ) cum SNPO Kundan Krishnan later said, "In Khuriari village, Lakhisarai, deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha faced protests from villagers. They stated that the roads were damaged and there was mud, and there are also allegations that mud was thrown at him. A scuffle also took place. However, the DM and SP reached the spot immediately and escorted the deputy CM from the scene..."

The RJD, meanwhile, accused police and ruling-party supporters of voter intimidation and violence at multiple polling booths, circulating videos purporting to show officers roughing up voters. In several constituencies, polling was briefly disrupted owing to EVM malfunctions, power outages and booth scuffles, prompting Opposition complaints of a deliberate slowdown in INDIA bloc strongholds. The ECI later said voting had proceeded “smoothly overall”, promising investigation into “isolated incidents”.