Bihar has a tryst with its first-time candidates

Bihar has been stuck in a godawful rut for years… decades. Incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar has been in the saddle for nearly two decades with a few brief interruptions. He also mysteriously got a reputation for good governance — earning the monicker ‘sushasan babu’ somewhere down the line — when his state is at the rock bottom of rankings across key human development indicators. Life expectancy, literacy, infant mortality… you name it.

Yet, somehow, the people of Bihar have not found a way to demand — and get — a better deal. And it has been a long while. Politicians who claimed to be steering a new social and cultural awakening clung to their chairs, while the people kept waiting for deliverance that never came.

On 6 and 11 November, Bihar has another chance to pick representatives who won’t merely mark attendance in the state Assembly but will think, speak and act for Bihar’s long-denied interests. A few young faces, all but one first-timers, caught our eye. They may not all win, but they stand for hope in a different kind of politics — in which people’s representatives put people and public welfare first.

In a state still held hostage to caste equations, these young candidates are talking of jobs, education, healthcare — and justice for all. They stand out for their conviction, their backstories and the choices they have made.

Popular singer and actor in Bhojpuri films Shatrughan Kumar Yadav alias Khesari Lal, 39, is an ‘accidental’ RJD candidate from Chhapra. His wife was the party’s first choice. It was only after it was discovered that her name was missing from the electoral list that her husband stepped in.

This ‘accidental’ candidate has taken the constituency by storm with his earthy speeches. “I deeply respect Laluji and Tejashwi bhaiya, but if bhaiya doesn’t deliver on his promises, I will walk.”