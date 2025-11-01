In Bihar, the audacity of hope

For the first time in India’s electoral history, seven political parties have come together to promise what every family in Bihar dreams of: sarkari naukri (a government job). The pledge, part of a 25-point joint manifesto of the INDIA bloc (or Mahagathbandhan, as this alliance is known in Bihar), was released in state capital Patna on 28 October.

Bihar, one of India’s youngest states demographically, has long been haunted by palayan (migration) and berozgari (unemployment). Even official data, which errs on the side of understatement, cannot obscure the crisis. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate among those aged 15–29 was 9.9 per cent in 2023–24. The real figure is likely higher, but even by the official reckoning, one in ten young Biharis remains unemployed.

The endorsement of the job guarantee by all the allies of the INDIA bloc gives the promise weight and signals a political consensus, a ‘common minimum programme’, minus the label. It suggests that the allies believe the guarantee is feasible and have likely discussed a blueprint.

Attempts have been made to discredit Tejashwi Yadav’s jobs guarantee as a pie in the sky, but he points to his record in office: “In 2020, when I promised 10 lakh government jobs, people laughed at me. But between August 2022 and January 2024, as deputy chief minister, I did provide three lakh jobs to school teachers.”