NDA follows Mahagathbandhan, promises one crore ‘government jobs’ in Bihar
Days after mocking the Opposition's manifesto, NDA releases its manifesto for Bihar mirroring the document unveiled by the Grand Alliance
Just last week, Union home minister Amit Shah asserted that industries cannot come to Bihar because there is shortage of land in the state. Yet, on Friday, 31 October, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections has promised 10 industrial parks, seven expressways, a ‘world-class medi-city’, 100 MSME parks, mega skill centres in every district and four more metro projects in the state. All this may not constitute as ‘major’ industry but the land required for them will hardly be insignificant.
Typically, the NDA manifesto does not appear to dwell on how land will be acquired and how people will be compensated. The generous manifesto promises virtually everything that people in Bihar could wish for. ‘Free quality education from KG to PG’, one medical college in each district, Rs 10 lakh to ‘economically backward classes’, not to be confused with the Extremely Backward Castes’ (EBCs). The manifesto also pledged financial aid to one crore women under the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme and ‘Mission crorepati’ scheme for women entreprenurs.
After 20 years in power in the state, the NDA manifesto also promises a ‘flood-free Bihar’ in the next five years. A ‘Flood Management Board’ will be set up, says the manifesto, and rapid construction of river linking projects, embankments, and canals will be prioritised under the “Flood to Fortune” model, which will promote agriculture and fisheries. The manifesto reflects a degree of desperation in trying to please every section and in coming up with a solution or a promise for every past failure. While the cornerstone remains the one crore government jobs in the state, the manifesto lavishes attention to almost all sections of the people.
The manifesto comes in the wake of criticism that after virtually 20 years in power in the state, NDA has neither come out with a report card not a manifesto for the future. Stung by the criticism and the Opposition INDIA bloc alliance managing to release its manifesto on 28 October, the NDA took cues from the ‘Tejashwi Pran’ and has sought to neutralise the buzz by trying to match or better upon the promises made by the Opposition. Possibly unnerved by the separate list of 10 pledges made for the Extremely Backward Castes by the Mahagathbandhan, the NDA manifesto seeks to woo Dalit students pursuing higher education with financial assistance of Rs 2,000 every month.
The most spectacular promise, however, by the NDA is to generate one crore ‘government jobs’. The promise is a concession that ‘a government job to each family with no government servant’ promise by the opposition’s chief-ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav needed to be countered.
NDA leaders for the past three days scoffed at the promise of government jobs to each family and encouraged the media also to ridicule the allegedly ‘sky in the pie’ pledge. Within barely three days, however, the NDA appears to have scrambled to do damage control and in a display of desperation, offered one crore government jobs to the youth.
With most NDA leaders, including chief minister Nitish Kumar, BJP president J.P. Nadda and leaders of NDA allies in the state leaving the venue, Maurya Hotel in Patna, minutes after unveiling the manifesto, no questions could be asked. It was left to the deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary to explain the details to the media. Questions like 'kaise hoga, paisa kahan se aayega' etc. put to Tejashwi Yadav over the last few days, ironically, are now being asked to the NDA leaders to answer.
The deputy chief minister added, “agricultural exports will also be doubled" through ‘Made in Bihar’ scheme once NDA gets elected in the upcoming elections. Declaring support to gig workers and autorickshaw drivers, the deputy CM said they would be provided with financial assistance as well as skill development trainings in the coming future.
The reactions and clarifications are yet to come. Questions are yet to be asked. It is too early to read the fine print and formulate a response. But the hurry with which the NDA released the manifesto on Friday, and the refusal of the NDA leaders to answer questions at the press conference and the haste with which they left the venue tell a tale.
