NDA follows Mahagathbandhan, promises one crore ‘government jobs’ in Bihar

Just last week, Union home minister Amit Shah asserted that industries cannot come to Bihar because there is shortage of land in the state. Yet, on Friday, 31 October, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections has promised 10 industrial parks, seven expressways, a ‘world-class medi-city’, 100 MSME parks, mega skill centres in every district and four more metro projects in the state. All this may not constitute as ‘major’ industry but the land required for them will hardly be insignificant.

Typically, the NDA manifesto does not appear to dwell on how land will be acquired and how people will be compensated. The generous manifesto promises virtually everything that people in Bihar could wish for. ‘Free quality education from KG to PG’, one medical college in each district, Rs 10 lakh to ‘economically backward classes’, not to be confused with the Extremely Backward Castes’ (EBCs). The manifesto also pledged financial aid to one crore women under the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme and ‘Mission crorepati’ scheme for women entreprenurs.

After 20 years in power in the state, the NDA manifesto also promises a ‘flood-free Bihar’ in the next five years. A ‘Flood Management Board’ will be set up, says the manifesto, and rapid construction of river linking projects, embankments, and canals will be prioritised under the “Flood to Fortune” model, which will promote agriculture and fisheries. The manifesto reflects a degree of desperation in trying to please every section and in coming up with a solution or a promise for every past failure. While the cornerstone remains the one crore government jobs in the state, the manifesto lavishes attention to almost all sections of the people.