Tejashwi Yadav ’s job offer for 'Jeevika Didis' steals Nitish Kumar’s thunder

'Jeevika Didis' or community mobilisers and contract workers engaged by the state government in Bihar will be absorbed as government employees if the Opposition Mahagathbandhan forms the government in November, RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav announced at a press conference in Patna on Wednesday.

Jeevika Didis, he declared, will be paid Rs 30,000 per month, significantly higher than what they are paid currently. In addition, they will be eligible for a special allowance of Rs 2,000 per month for the extra work they are forced to do for the government, he said. An insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh will also be extended to them, he announced.

The announcement comes a day after chief minister Nitish Kumar claimed to have employed 50 lakh youth in the government and promised to employ 1 crore more in the next five years. Last month, the state's NDA government claimed to have transferred Rs 10,000 to each member of women’s self-help groups (SHGs), estimated to number 1.40 crore in the state.

Jeevika Didis and the SHGs, under the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihood Mission (BRLM), have constituted a loyal vote-bank for Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi's announcement threatens to make some dent in the support base.

The state currently has about 11 lakh women's SHGs. In December 2024, Tejashwi in his capacity as deputy CM had also promised to give Rs 2,500 under the 'Maai-Bahin Maan Yojna', and increase the state's old age, disability and widow pensions from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500. He had also promised to provide a gas cylinder for Rs 500. Along with this, he is also reiterating his promise of 200 units of free electricity if voted to power.