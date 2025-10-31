On a day of ‘Iron’ legacies, Gehlot attacks BJP for fleeing democracy
Today, when the NDA should have been facing the people with confidence, their leaders fled the stage, says former Rajasthan CM
On a day steeped in symbolism — the birth anniversary of the "Iron Man" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the death anniversary of the "Iron Lady" Indira Gandhi — Congress veteran and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot struck a sharp political note, taking aim at the BJP over what he called an “embarrassing display of fear and arrogance”.
Speaking on Wednesday, Gehlot lambasted the ruling NDA after it abruptly ended its manifesto release press conference in just 26 seconds.
“Today, when the NDA should have been facing the people with confidence, their leaders fled the stage,” Gehlot said. “Media colleagues tell me this was the shortest press conference of their lives. It’s clear — the BJP has lost faith in democracy.”
In a biting jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s longstanding avoidance of media interactions, Gehlot added, “Modi ji never meets the media anyway — and now even his leaders are running away from their own manifesto. What are they so afraid of?”
As the nation remembered two icons of India’s democratic and political resilience, Gehlot’s remarks underscored a stark contrast — between the courage of leaders who faced the people and the silence of those now accused of evading them.
