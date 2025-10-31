On a day of ‘Iron’ legacies, Gehlot attacks BJP for fleeing democracy

“Today, when the NDA should have been facing the people with confidence, their leaders fled the stage,” Gehlot said. “Media colleagues tell me this was the shortest press conference of their lives. It’s clear — the BJP has lost faith in democracy.”

In a biting jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s longstanding avoidance of media interactions, Gehlot added, “Modi ji never meets the media anyway — and now even his leaders are running away from their own manifesto. What are they so afraid of?”

As the nation remembered two icons of India’s democratic and political resilience, Gehlot’s remarks underscored a stark contrast — between the courage of leaders who faced the people and the silence of those now accused of evading them.