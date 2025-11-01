SIR 2.0: The diabolical method in the ECI’s madness

What began as a mad overnight decree has now been finetuned into a ‘weapon of mass deletion’ and brings to mind other WMDs deployed in the past with devastating effect. The nationwide ‘special intensive revision’ (SIR) of voter rolls, a blunt instrument that risked disenfranchising citizens in its earlier avatar, has evolved into something far more insidious — a tool that can selectively exclude voters.

This new version may seem smoother for election officials and slightly easier for citizens, but its core objective is voter suppression. With its obsessive focus on verification of citizenship, the SIR continues to carry the threat of mass deletions from electoral rolls.

After the Election Commission’s press conference, one thing became clear — the Commission’s intent is not to cleanse the rolls but to purge them. The talk of ‘purifying’ the voter list is a smokescreen; the real purpose is to arbitrarily strike out targeted names. The process won’t be based on transparent criteria but rather on the discretion (i.e. bias) of officials. In the name of verifying citizenship, we are witnessing the undeclared creation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The panic and haste seen in Bihar are absent in SIR 2.0 and the preparations seem better. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been trained in advance, and names have already been matched with the 2002–04 voter lists.

The burden of paperwork has also eased a tad. The exemption no longer applies only to parents — now any relative listed in the 2002–04 rolls can serve as the reference point. Also, no documents need be submitted in the enumeration phase, but produced only upon notice.