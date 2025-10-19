How its 2003 guidelines nail the Election Commission’s lies

And now the foundational lie of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been caught.

The truth was buried in a document the Election Commission of India (ECI) had been hiding for three months — the final guidelines issued for the intensive revision of Bihar’s voter list back in 2003.

Here’s how it unfolded.

Ever since it announced, on 24 June 2025, the SIR exercise for Bihar, the ECI has, like a metronome, repeated: ‘We’re only doing what we did in 2003. What’s new? Why object?’

But it never made the 2003 file public.

It wasn’t even attached to the 789 page affidavit it filed in the Supreme Court.

When the Court asked, “Alright then, show us what was done in 2003,” the Commission fell silent. When transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj sought a copy under the RTI Act, the Commission didn’t respond. When journalists asked, ECI ‘sources’ claimed the file had gone missing.

Clearly, something was being hidden. But no one had the evidence to prove it — until now.

Last week, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan placed the missing document before the Court. Dated 1 June 2002, the 62-page document is now, finally, in the public domain.

And it is clear why the ECI buried it: What’s written in it flatly contradicts the ECI’s three main claims about the SIR.