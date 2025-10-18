Is INDIA ready for the NDA–ECI alliance?

In less than a month from now, Bihar will have a new state Assembly, a new government — and quite possibly a new chief minister. At the time of writing, all eyes were still on the tug-of-war over seats, which party got how many and which alliance — the INDIA bloc or the NDA — is looking more (un)settled. Truth to tell: they both have a lot of work to do.

Once again there is a lot of speculation over the future of chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has been around forever, has shown an amazing ability in the past to judge which way the political wind is blowing and has clung to power for nearly two decades, with some interruptions. There are all sorts of rumours about his failing health and, as a consequence, his weakening hold on his own party, the Janata Dal (United). Judging by his conduct in recent public appearances, it is safe to say these are not just rumours.

Talking to a TV channel on 16 October, Union home minister Amit Shah once again said the NDA will contest the election — scheduled in two phases on 6 and 11 November — under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, but also that the allies will decide on a chief minister after the elections. That is as clear an indication as you’ll have of how the BJP is assessing their ally, their ‘face’, the man they still can’t do without in Bihar, the man they must still humour before the elections but will likely stab in the back after.

The two JD(U)s

Nobody really knows how much fight is left in Nitish Kumar. Some pundits project his gift for survival, his reputation for jumping ship and his ideological agnosticism.

Others are busy writing his political epitaph, pointing at the disarray in the party and the shenanigans of the party’s national working president Sanjay Jha and of Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh — better known as Lalan Singh — who was JD(U) national president from July 2021 to December 2023, when he was eased out of that office for hobnobbing with Nitish’s adversaries. Both these leaders are still with the JD(U) but are known to be close to the BJP.