Apex court asks Election Commission to fix errors in final Bihar voter list

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 16 October, expressed hope that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would act responsibly and address typographical and factual discrepancies in Bihar’s final electoral roll, which was prepared following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the court would take up for hearing on 4 November the legal issues surrounding the Bihar voter list revision.

During the proceedings, the poll panel informed the court that since the publication of the final electoral roll on 30 September, no voter has filed an appeal challenging the deletion of their name.

However, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), disputed the Commission’s claim. He asserted that details provided by a voter whose name was allegedly excluded—dismissed earlier by the ECI as “fake”—were in fact authentic. Bhushan urged the Commission to disclose the number of deletions and the reasons behind them, stressing that transparency was essential to preserve public confidence in the revision process.