The Election Commission’s too clever denial of Rahul Gandhi’s charges

The three points raised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday to describe Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of voter deletions as baseless, though factually correct, hide more than they reveal.

Online deletions from the electoral roll ‘by members of the public’ is impossible, the ECI said in a post on X. The ECI is right because applications for deletion can be filed on Form 7 only by other voters listed in the same booth, not by ‘members of the public’.

Gandhi, however, made no such claim in his presentation to the media which was livestreamed today. On the contrary, he not only produced three voters whose names were sought to be deleted but also the three other voters from the same booth whose names and EPIC numbers were used to log in and submit Form 7 for deletion on the grounds that the voters in question no longer lived there.

Gandhi, in fact, mentioned that it was a BLO (booth-level officer) who accidentally discovered the deletions when she found that her uncle’s name was missing from the list and on enquiry, discovered that a neighbour had seemingly applied for the deletion. When accosted, the neighbour denied any role or even knowledge of forms uploaded by him with any such request.

This accidental discovery led to more scrutiny that eventually led to similar attempts made to delete names of over 6,000 voters from the roll in just 10 polling booths of Aland Assembly segment in Karnataka.

The second point raised by the ECI is that an unsuccessful attempt to get names deleted was indeed made in 2023 in Aland, and that it was the ECI itself which lodged an FIR.