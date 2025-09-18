Vote Chori: ‘Someone’ tried to delete 6,018 voters in Aland, Karnataka; only 24 cases genuine

Earlier, the LoP had showcased evidence of fraudulent additions of votes in Karnataka’s Mahadevpura constituency, which he said aided the BJP’s victory in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

On Thursday, he shifted the focus to deletions, citing the Aland assembly seat in Karnataka, where 6,018 names were allegedly struck off the rolls using phone numbers linked to different locations.

His latest set of claims mark one of the most direct challenges to the credibility of the Election Commission in recent years — an institution that had once been described as the bedrock of India’s democratic system — but is only the latest in a series of revelations from Opposition parties, including not just the Congress but the Samajwadi Party and the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) as well over the last several months.