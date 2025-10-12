The ECI's three alleged 'lies' about 2003 Bihar voters' roll revision

Hours after the Reporters’ Collective reported on Sunday, 12 October that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had inexplicably failed to use the software de-duplication application during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar between June and September, Yogendra Yadav in a new video statement produced the ‘Final Guideline’ issued by the ECI for the intensive revision of electoral rolls conducted in Bihar in 2003.

The Commission had earlier refused to part with details about the exercise of 22 years ago. It had denied information under the RTI and when journalists asked for the guidelines, they were told that the 2003 guidelines, which were in printed form and not an electronic soft copy, had been misplaced.

That did not stop the ECI from claiming before the Supreme Court, where the next hearing on SIR is due on 16 October, that the SIR is not a new exercise but is similar to the 2003 exercise. Today, Yadav produced a copy of the guideline, which exposed what he called "the three big lies" that the ECI had claimed about the revision exercise in 2003.

The first claim that the ECI made was that in 2003, too, an enumeration was done and electors had filled enumeration forms. The guideline, however, confirms that no enumeration form was filled by electors in 2003, and no deadline was given to them either.