Bihar polls: Meet Divya Gautam, breaking all the campaign rules in Patna for CPI(M-L)

No one likes to talk about slums — or the people who live in them. But for Divya Gautam, the CPI(M-L) Liberation leader and Mahagathbandhan candidate contesting for the Digha assembly constituency in the Bihar elections, slums are the talking point, and slum dwellers — long ignored and systematically neglected — thus become visible and valuable citizens.

For 34-year-old Gautam, who began her political journey through student activism, politics is not a means to grab power but a tool to usher change into the common people’s lives.

“Politics changes us — so we should change politics,” she told National Herald, chatting while campaigning through the narrow lanes of Anisabad in Patna, surrounded by comrades and young volunteers.