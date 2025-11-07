‘Kahal hai ke mar gayeel’: Bihar polling raises questions on SIR and ECI

In a video circulated by the chief electoral officer in Bihar on Thursday, three voters are seen sitting on a bench and replying to questions put to them by an unidentified lady, presumably an official. The identical question-and-answer session went on the following lines:

Please tell us your name (Showkat Ali)

Show us your hand (finger with the ink mark showing that vote had been cast)

Have You voted? (yes, yes)

Did you face any inconvenience? (No, no)

Did you have any trouble voting? (No)

Whatever happened was due to misunderstanding, right? (yes, yes)

Everything is clear now? (Haan)

You are happy now? (yes)

It is fine then

The voters were from Sahebganj constituency in Muzaffarpur. Hours earlier, they were heard complaining that they were turned back from the booth, where they were informed that their votes had already been cast. Hours later, everything appeared to have been sorted out and the media savvy CEO acted promptly to circulate the video of the three satisfied voters.

What remained unclear was whether they were turned away by polling officials or by polling agents of a political party. In either case, the CEO does not appear to have taken any action against the errant officials or agents; or if he had, he was not inclined to share it in the public domain.

The video caught attention because on a day when multiple voters across the state were complaining of not being allowed to vote on the ground that their names were not on the electoral roll, this was a rare instance of the election commission apparently sorting out the issue.

In a village which falls in the Sandesh constituency in Arrah, a group of giggling women told an interviewer, ‘Kahal Hai ki Mar Gayeel’ (we are being told that we are dead). Both men and the women stood together, wondering what to do.

A large number of voters, as anticipated, seemed to have had no clue about SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls conducted between June and September, 2025. Many of them were unaware that they were expected to fill up forms because nobody told them and nobody turned up with the forms. Most of them discovered that they were not on the voters’ list after reaching the booths where they have voted all along.