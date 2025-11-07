Record polling in Bihar means different things to different people

All three stakeholders, the Election Commission of India, the ruling NDA and the opposition alliance Maha Gathbandhan, have expressed satisfaction over the highest-ever turnout of voters during the first phase of polling in Bihar. The election commission believes the credit goes to it for conducting SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls and for making the voters’ experience ‘pleasant’.

The NDA leaders have exulted that the record voting and the large turnout of women indicate support for the government’s one-time cash transfer of Rs 10 thousand under the Mahila Samman scheme. The opposition’s chief-ministerial-face Tejashwi Yadav, however, believes that it indicates a vote for Badlav or change.

In assembly elections in 1995 and in the year 2000, the first in united Bihar and the second after Jharkhand was carved out, the voting percentage had actually crossed 60 per cent and surged over the previous election. On both occasions the incumbent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government led by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi respectively, won the majority and returned to power.

On the contrary in 2005 the voting percentage dropped to 46 per cent and the RJD lost the election and Nitish Kumar emerged as the next chief minister. A higher polling percentage clearly does not always mean a vote against the incumbent government.

Even during the first phase of polling, the surge in voting was uneven. In some districts the polling percentage was more than last time while in others it was less. Till 5 pm, nine districts had polled above 60 per cent and in nine other districts, the polling was below 60 per cent.

In the Patna and Bhojpur areas, the polling hovered around 57 per cent although final figures are yet to come. In some constituencies, however, the polling percentage actually fell but it remains to be seen if it fell in absolute numbers.