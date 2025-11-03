Never heard any PM use such words: Tejashwi on Modi's ‘katta’ remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘katta’ remark at a poll rally in Bihar, asserting that he had never heard any PM use such words.

Modi had on Sunday claimed that the Congress had been unwilling to accept Yadav as the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face, and relented only after the RJD pointed a katta (a crude country-made firearm), at its kanpatti (back of the ear).

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the RJD leader said, “I have nothing to say on the PM’s comment... I have never heard any PM in the country use such words. This shows his thought process. Whenever the PM goes to Gujarat, he talks about IT factories, semiconductor units and data centres... But when he comes to Bihar, he talks about katta.”

In a related development, Yadav also posted an image of a sari with a Rs 500 currency note and the image of Mohiuddin Nagar's BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Singh next to his serial number on the EVM taped to the packaging, implying that the BJP was trying to bribe women into voting for it.