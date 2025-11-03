Kharge mocks Modi, Nitish for ‘jungle raj’ talk, says BJP will ditch Nitish after polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, accusing both leaders of resorting to “empty rhetoric” about law and order in Bihar while ignoring their own long stints in power.

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Kharge questioned how the BJP-JD(U) alliance could still invoke “jungle raj” — a phrase long used by the NDA to attack the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) — despite having governed the state for nearly two decades.

“Modi has been prime minister for 11 years and Nitish Kumar has ruled Bihar for 20. After two decades in power, how can they still talk about jungle raj?” Kharge asked. “This only shows that the prime minister has nothing new to say — no achievement to show, no progress to speak of. When you have no record, you repeat old slogans.”

Kharge also questioned Nitish Kumar’s conspicuous absence from the prime minister’s campaign trail, noting that the JD(U) chief did not accompany Modi during his roadshow in Patna or his election rallies in Arrah and Nawada on Sunday.

“Nitish Kumar was missing from the PM’s roadshow and rallies. Even during the release of the NDA manifesto, he wasn’t allowed to speak,” Kharge said. “It is clear that Modi does not intend to make him chief minister again. This is Modi’s strategy — to use Nitish and then sink him.”

The Congress leader claimed that BJP leaders were “hatching a conspiracy” within the NDA, adding that Nitish’s diminishing visibility on the campaign trail reflected “deep distrust” between the alliance partners.