PM accuses Oppn of insulting Bihar, should form ‘Apaman Mantralaya’: Priyanka Gandhi

Taking aim at both Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, Priyanka questioned their sudden affection for Bihar ahead of elections. “Before announcing doles and promises now, they should answer what the NDA has actually done for Bihar in the last twenty years,” she demanded.

She accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of having surrendered Bihar’s autonomy, alleging that the state’s governance was being “remote-controlled from Delhi” by the BJP’s top brass. “The people of Bihar did not vote for a puppet government,” she said.

Priyanka also struck an emotional chord with the youth, lamenting that unemployment has turned Bihar’s sons and daughters into migrants in their own country. “Bihar’s young are being forced to leave their homes in search of work, while public sector undertakings that once created jobs are being handed over to the BJP’s corporate friends,” she said.

Accusing the NDA of undermining the very foundation of democracy, she declared, “The government is now threatening your constitutional right to vote. But Bihar’s people have always risen against injustice — and they will rise again.”

With her speech, Priyanka sought to recast the Bihar campaign narrative — from personality politics to one of accountability, pride, and the promise of reclaiming the state’s democratic spirit.

With PTI inputs