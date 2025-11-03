PM accuses Oppn of insulting Bihar, should form ‘Apaman Mantralaya’: Priyanka Gandhi
PM speaks on trivial issues but stays silent on Bihar’s corruption and misrule, says Congress leader
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, 3 November, tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of weaponising rhetoric instead of addressing real issues.
Speaking at a rally in Sonabarsa, Saharsa district, she quipped that the Prime Minister “should consider creating an Apaman Mantralaya — a Ministry of Insults — since he blames every Opposition leader of insulting the nation and Bihar.”
Her words drew loud cheers from the crowd as she accused the BJP-led NDA of turning political discourse into a theatre of diversion. “The prime minister finds time to speak on everything that doesn’t matter, but never utters a word about corruption or the misrule of his own government in Bihar,” she said, her tone sharp with irony.
Taking aim at both Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, Priyanka questioned their sudden affection for Bihar ahead of elections. “Before announcing doles and promises now, they should answer what the NDA has actually done for Bihar in the last twenty years,” she demanded.
She accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of having surrendered Bihar’s autonomy, alleging that the state’s governance was being “remote-controlled from Delhi” by the BJP’s top brass. “The people of Bihar did not vote for a puppet government,” she said.
Priyanka also struck an emotional chord with the youth, lamenting that unemployment has turned Bihar’s sons and daughters into migrants in their own country. “Bihar’s young are being forced to leave their homes in search of work, while public sector undertakings that once created jobs are being handed over to the BJP’s corporate friends,” she said.
Accusing the NDA of undermining the very foundation of democracy, she declared, “The government is now threatening your constitutional right to vote. But Bihar’s people have always risen against injustice — and they will rise again.”
With her speech, Priyanka sought to recast the Bihar campaign narrative — from personality politics to one of accountability, pride, and the promise of reclaiming the state’s democratic spirit.
With PTI inputs
