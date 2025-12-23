Assam: Security remains high in Karbi Anglong after violence subsides
Situation under control after arson, police firing over eviction demands; minister says talks underway with protesters and encroachers
No fresh incidents of violence were reported from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a day after protests over alleged encroachment led to arson, police firing and injuries, officials said.
Prohibitory orders remained in force in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, while a night curfew continued in Karbi Anglong, restricting the movement of individuals, groups and private vehicles from 5 pm to 6 am. Police said the situation had remained calm since Monday night.
Senior Assam minister Ranoj Pegu reached Kheroni late on Monday to assess the situation, while Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh also visited the affected areas and reviewed security arrangements. Pegu said additional security forces had been deployed from neighbouring districts and that the situation was under control.
Explaining the background to the unrest, Pegu said a section of people were angry over alleged encroachment on PGR (Professional Grazing Reserve) and VGR (Village Grazing Reserve) land.
He said an eviction drive had been attempted last year but was stayed following an interim order by the Gauhati High Court. “The matter can be resolved only through dialogue. We are holding discussions with both the protesters and the encroachers,” he said.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday night that rumours had spread claiming that three protesters on a hunger strike had been arrested, triggering anger among demonstrators. He clarified that no arrests had been made and that the three individuals were taken to Guwahati for medical treatment after their health deteriorated.
Sarma said he was in touch with district officials and leaders of protesting organisations and expressed hope that the situation would be brought under control.
The unrest on Monday saw protesters set fire to the residence of KAAC (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council) chief Tuliram Ronghang and around 15 shops in Kheroni Bazaar. Four people were injured in police firing during clashes after protesters allegedly went on a rampage. Security forces also foiled an attempt by protesters to attack the Kheroni police station.
Later in the day, another group of protesters allegedly set ablaze the old residence of the KAAC Chief Executive Member in Donkamokam. Security forces opened fire to control the situation, injuring three protesters and a policeman, officials said.
The agitation is being led by members of several political and social organisations who have been on a 12-day hunger strike, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers — mostly from Bihar, according to protesters — from PGR and VGR land in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.
Police said clashes broke out after an attempt was made to remove the protesters from the Kheroni area. Protesters also alleged that three hunger strikers had been arrested, a claim later denied by authorities, with KAAC chief Ronghang saying they had been admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for treatment.
