Assam: Security remains high in Karbi Anglong after violence subsides

No fresh incidents of violence were reported from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a day after protests over alleged encroachment led to arson, police firing and injuries, officials said.

Prohibitory orders remained in force in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, while a night curfew continued in Karbi Anglong, restricting the movement of individuals, groups and private vehicles from 5 pm to 6 am. Police said the situation had remained calm since Monday night.

Senior Assam minister Ranoj Pegu reached Kheroni late on Monday to assess the situation, while Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh also visited the affected areas and reviewed security arrangements. Pegu said additional security forces had been deployed from neighbouring districts and that the situation was under control.

Explaining the background to the unrest, Pegu said a section of people were angry over alleged encroachment on PGR (Professional Grazing Reserve) and VGR (Village Grazing Reserve) land.

He said an eviction drive had been attempted last year but was stayed following an interim order by the Gauhati High Court. “The matter can be resolved only through dialogue. We are holding discussions with both the protesters and the encroachers,” he said.