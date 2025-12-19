Don’t care about Assam CM’s threats, intimidation: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday brushed aside threats and intimidation allegedly directed at him by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, declaring that he remains unfazed and resolute in the face of political pressure.

Speaking to reporters in Jorhat, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief said he had little regard for what he described as the chief minister’s politics of threats. “I do not care about the CM’s intimidation. Let him continue. The people of Assam no longer take such statements seriously,” Gogoi said, adding that a politics driven by fear and coercion is bound to be short-lived.

Striking a defiant note, Gogoi warned that power is transient. “The chief minister may do whatever he wants over the next four months, but once he loses power, he will have to live among the same people,” he asserted, suggesting that accountability would eventually catch up.