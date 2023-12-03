Assam: SC to examine validity of section 6A of Citizenship Act on 5 Dec

The Supreme Court is scheduled to commence hearing on 5 December to examine the constitutional validity of section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam.

Section 6A in the act was inserted as a special provision to deal with the citizenship of residents covered by the Assam Accord. The provision states that those who have come to Assam on or after 1 January 1966 but before 25 March 1971 from specified territories, including Bangladesh, as per the Citizenship Act amended in 1985, and since then have been residents of Assam must register themselves under section 18 for citizenship.

As a result, the provision fixes 25 March 1971 as the cut-off date for granting citizenship to Bangladeshi migrants in Assam.

As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra would take up the matter for hearing on 5 December.