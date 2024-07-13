Assembly bypolls: INDIA bloc leading in 11 of 13 seats; BJP, JD(U) ahead in one each

Candidates of INDIA bloc parties -- Congress, AAP, TMC and DMK -- on Saturday, 13 July were leading in 11 of the 13 assembly seats where bypolls were held earlier this week, according to the counting trends on the Election Commission (EC) website.

While the BJP was in the lead in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, its partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the JD(U), was leading in Rupauli in Bihar.

Voting for the bypolls in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu were held on Wednesday, 10 July.

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Jalandhar West assembly bypoll candidate Mohinder Bhagat appears to be heading for a victory from the seat as he was leading by more than 23,000 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, according to the EC.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Nami Adhikari, Madhuparna Thakur and Supti Pandey are in the lead in assembly bypolls in Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala in West Bengal.

In Raiganj, the BJP is in second place and behind by 21,393 votes; in Ranaghat Dakshin, the party is trailing by 2,139 votes; in Bagda by 8,278 votes and in Maniktala by 3,041 votes, according to the EC website.