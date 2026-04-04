Assembly elections: ageing voters in Kerala demand security and dignity

Kerala, with 16.5 per cent of its population aged 60 and above—the highest in India—is witnessing a demographic shift driven by longer life expectancy and youth migration abroad. Senior citizens form a significant and powerful voting bloc, and their concerns are shaping the 2021 state assembly elections.

For 81-year-old Krishnamma in Vithura, the election boils down to one urgent question: “When will I get my next pension payment?” Thousands like her see the polls as a fight for survival, dignity, and care in old age.

Elderly voters prioritise consistent and timely pension disbursals, accessible medical facilities, and social engagement to combat isolation. Suresh, a 70-year-old retired headload worker, said, “I depend entirely on the monthly pension. Whatever party comes to power, my request is to ensure a consistent and increased social security pension.”

Social isolation is a silent crisis. Many seniors live alone as children work abroad, heightening safety concerns. “Safety is always a matter of concern for us,” said 72-year-old retired employee Susheela from Pandalam. “If we have a medical emergency at night, what will we do?” she asks.

Retired bank manager Satheesh Chandran and KSRTC pensioner Mohanan Nair call for dedicated spaces and programs to engage elderly citizens productively.

The ruling LDF highlights its achievements, including the "Vayojana Nayam" policy and the Senior Citizens Commission. Senior CPI(M) leader T.N. Seema said, “In the past 10 years, the Left government created an elderly-friendly atmosphere through a series of interventions,” she said. Schemes such as grassroots senior citizen clubs and an exclusive elderly budget demonstrate this focus.

However, senior Congress leader Palode Ravi argued the elderly remain “one of the most untapped sections” and described them as “a mere group waiting for their monthly pension of Rs 2,000.” The UDF promises to develop systems to utilize seniors’ talents fully.

BJP general secretary S. Suresh criticised the current government’s approach, alleging delays in pension payments and failure to implement schemes like the Vay Vandana Yojana, which provides free healthcare to those over 70. “If the NDA comes to power, treatment for elderly people would be made completely free,” he said.

Ahead of the polls, the LDF manifesto promises to raise monthly pensions to Rs 3,000, establish retirement homes, and strengthen palliative care. The UDF pledges a dedicated department for senior welfare and new initiatives like "Ammavadi," supporting elderly women. They also vow to legally guarantee welfare pensions, “a rightful entitlement, not a form of charity.”

As Kerala’s elderly population grows, their vote hinges on promises of consistent financial security, healthcare access, safety, and social dignity—issues transcending party lines.