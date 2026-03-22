Care needs a community

When Karnataka announced in its budget that it would introduce Kerala-style home-based palliative care in collaboration with Pallium India, the decision carried a significance that went beyond any health policy. It pointed to a quiet experiment that began in Kozhikode three decades ago and gradually transformed the way suffering could be understood within India’s healthcare system.

Across Kerala today, small teams of nurses, doctors and volunteers travel every day through narrow village roads and crowded town streets, stopping at addresses rarely recorded in hospital registers.

Inside these homes are patients who have exhausted curative treatment. Some are in the final stages of cancer. Others live with paralysis, dementia or severe neurological illness. For them, the arrival of a palliative care team brings what modern medicine often overlooks once treatment ends — relief from pain, guidance for families, the assurance that they will not be abandoned simply because their disease cannot be cured.

The idea that care should reach the patient rather than the patient chasing care is now widely known as the Kerala model of palliative care. Yet its origins were remarkably modest.

In the early 1990s, doctors at Kozhikode Medical College noticed a troubling pattern. Patients with advanced illness were discharged from hospitals with little support. Families were left to manage severe pain and complicated symptoms at home. Many patients spent their final weeks in silent suffering.

For anaesthesiologist M.R. Rajagopal, the situation raised a fundamental question about the purpose of medicine. “When a cure is not possible, care becomes even more important,” he says. “Care should reach the patient rather than forcing the patient to search for care.”

Together with surgeon Suresh Kumar and a small group of colleagues, Dr Rajagopal started the Pain and Palliative Care Society at Kozhikode Medical College in 1993.