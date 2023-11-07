Assembly elections: Over 17% voter turnout recorded in first 2 hrs in Mizoram

Around 17.18 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the Mizoram Assembly polls conducted in all the 40 constituencies amid tight security, election officials said.

According to the officials, there has been no reports of any untoward incidents so far.

“EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) were not functioning properly in a few polling stations initially causing some delay in balloting. The officials replaced the EVMs expeditiously and voting resumed,” an election official said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga also could not cast his vote in his first attempt due to the snag in the EVM in the Ramhlun Venglai Primary School polling station in the Aizawl North II constituency and returned home.

However, Zoramthanga, also the President of the Mizo National Front (MNF), cast his vote later and told the media that he is confident that MNF will again form the government in the hill state for a second consecutive term.

The 79-year-old veteran militant leader turned politician is seeking re-election from the Aizawl East-1 seat for a record seventh time.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also cast his vote in Venghlui government primary school polling station under Aizawl South-1 constituency.

With favourable weather conditions, men and women in large numbers queued up in front of polling stations before the voting at 40 Assembly seats started at 7 a.m.