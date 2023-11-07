Assembly elections: Voting begins in Mizoram

Voting for the Mizoram Assembly elections began on Tuesday morning, 7 November amid tight security measures, election officials said.

Men and women in large numbers queued up in front of polling stations before the voting at 40 Assembly seats started at 7 a.m.

Polling will continue across 1,276 polling stations across the mountainous state till 4 p.m., without any break.

In all, 8,57,063 voters, including 4,39,026 female voters, are empowered to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, including 16 women.