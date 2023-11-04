Congress promises 1 lakh jobs a year if voted to power in Mizoram

The Congress will create one lakh jobs a year and take drastic steps to curb the drugs menace if it comes to power in Mizoram, which goes to the polls on 7 November, the party's media cell chief Lalremruata Renthlei said on Friday.

If the Congress is voted to power, it will launch the 'Young Mizo Entrepreneurs Programme (YmElevate)' to provide startup funds and jobs to the youth, Renthlei said.

“Under YmElevate, incubation and startup funds would be provided which would help create more than one lakh jobs,” Renthlei told the media.

The Congress has already announced to introduce 'Tang Puihna’, a monetary assistance scheme for farmers and entrepreneurs to develop sustainable economic and livelihood activities.

Criticising the Mizo National Front (MNF) government, the Congress leader said that deputy chief minister Tawnluia earlier claimed that the outgoing government has created 7,983 jobs in the last five years.

“Actually, the MNF government has provided 2,218 jobs through direct recruitment in the last five years. The unemployment rate is substantially higher for females (34 per cent) compared to males (14 per cent),” he said.