Assembly polls: Chhattisgarh records 70.87 per cent turnout till 5 pm, Mizoram 75.68 per cent

The tentative voter turnout in Chhattisgarh in the phase one of assembly polls stood at 70.87 per cent till 5 pm, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

It said the turnout in Mizoram was recorded at 75.68 per cent till 3 pm. All 40 assembly seats in the northeastern state went for polls in a single phase. In Chhattisgarh, 20 out of 90 seats went for polls in the first phase.

"The voting percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations, including interior and inaccessible polling stations, come in," the EC said in a statement here.

Voters who reached polling stations till the end of poll hours are allowed to cast their vote; the poll panel pointed out.

Final figures will be known by Wednesday, it said.