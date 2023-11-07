Assembly elections: 'Will protect culture, customs', Kharge's appeal to voters in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appealed to the people to vote for the grand old party "as it will protect the culture and customs".

For the voters in Chhattisgarh, Kharge said in a post on X: "Chhattisgarhiya is the best! Today the first phase of voting has started in Chhattisgarh state. We appeal to every voter, especially the youth who are voting for the first time, to vote."

"We have full confidence that there will be governance on the basis of justice in Chhattisgarh and faith in democracy will remain intact," he said.